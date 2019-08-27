Jack Leach offered free spectacles for life

England spinner Jack Leach’s gutsy knock with the bat in the third Ashes Test in Leeds have earned him spectacles for the rest of his life.

The spinner was seen wiping his glasses while facing Pat Cummins in the crucial late stages of the game.

The tail-ender played a knock that yielded just one run but crucially held up one end as Ben Stokes guided England to victory from the other. Former England captain Michael Vaughan termed Leach’s one run as the greatest single taken in cricketing history.

After England won the fixture, Ben had requested their team sponsor Specsavers to provide free glasses to Leach for the rest of his life. The company accepted the batsman’s request in their tweet.

Jack Leach……..@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life https://t.co/7rfPBK77GS — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 25, 2019

Stokes and Leach put on a 76-run partnership for the last wicket to pull off an incredible win over Australia that tied the Ashes at 1-1.