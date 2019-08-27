Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Jack Leach offered free spectacles for life

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

England spinner Jack Leach’s gutsy knock with the bat in the third Ashes Test in Leeds have earned him spectacles for the rest of his life.

The spinner was seen wiping his glasses while facing Pat Cummins in the crucial late stages of the game.

The tail-ender played a knock that yielded just one run but crucially held up one end as Ben Stokes guided England to victory from the other. Former England captain Michael Vaughan termed Leach’s one run as the greatest single taken in cricketing history.

After England won the fixture, Ben had requested their team sponsor Specsavers to provide free glasses to Leach for the rest of his life. The company accepted the batsman’s request in their tweet.

Stokes and Leach put on a 76-run partnership for the last wicket to pull off an incredible win over Australia that tied the Ashes at 1-1.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England Jack Leach
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
England, Jack Leach, Cricket, Glasses, Jack Leach glasses, The Ashes 2019, Leeds, Leeds Test, Pat Cummins, ICC World Test Championship
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Hassan Ali’s valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.