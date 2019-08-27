Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Imad Wasim/Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s valima function was held in Islamabad on Monday evening.

The all-rounder wore a golden sherwani with a red turban.

Family members, friends, cricketers and politicians were all present at the function. Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also attended the ceremony.

The cricketer thanked everyone who was present on the joyous occasion.

Their nikkah ceremony was held on August 24 at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque.

 
