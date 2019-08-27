Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s valima function was held in Islamabad on Monday evening.

The all-rounder wore a golden sherwani with a red turban.

Family members, friends, cricketers and politicians were all present at the function. Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also attended the ceremony.

At Imad Wasim’s wedding. It was refreshing to see the ceremony so well attended. Most of the players were there pic.twitter.com/uNSYh28ssY — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) August 26, 2019

The cricketer thanked everyone who was present on the joyous occasion.

Thank you everyone who came tonight, much appreciated….had a really great time this evening #newbeginnings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jy2ZshJb6H — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) August 26, 2019

Their nikkah ceremony was held on August 24 at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque.