HOME > Sports

Imad Wasim to get married on August 26

46 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is set to tie the knot on August 26.

The 30-year-old will get married to Sania Ashfaq in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and legendary cricketers Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi have been invited to the wedding ceremony.

Imad had met Saniya in London. He is currently representing Nottinghamshire in English county cricket.

The all-rounder’s marriage will take place just days after Hassan Ali’s wedding with Samiya Arzoo in Dubai.

 
