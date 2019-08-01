Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Imad Wasim getting married on August 26

1 hour ago
 
Pakistan all-rounder set to tie knot with Sania Ashfaq



Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim will start a new chapter of his life as the cricketer will be tying the knot on August 26 in Islamabad.

He is getting married to Sania Ashfaq, who he had met in London.

A small function will be held in which friends, family and teammates have been invited.

Imad is currently representing Nottinghamshire in English county cricket.

The news of the all-rounder's marriage comes days after Hasan Ali's wedding rumours made rounds.
 
Cricket imad wasim wedding
 
