Thursday, August 1, 2019 | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Who will become the next Senate chairperson?
Hamza Shahbaz’s remand extended till August 9
NAB granted transit remand to take Faryal Talpur to Karachi
Govt hikes petroleum prices, petrol goes up by Rs5
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Sports
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Abbas Shabbir
1 hour ago
Pakistan all-rounder set to tie knot with Sania Ashfaq
Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim will start a new chapter of his life as the cricketer will be tying the knot on August 26 in Islamabad.
He is getting married to Sania Ashfaq, who he had met in London.
A small function will be held in which friends, family and teammates have been invited.
Imad is currently representing Nottinghamshire in English county cricket.
The news of the all-rounder's marriage comes days after Hasan Ali's wedding rumours made rounds.
TOPICS:
Cricket
imad wasim
wedding
RELATED STORIES
England end dismal Women’s Ashes campaign with victory
59 mins ago
59 mins ago
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh ODI series
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The Ashes – A riveting cricket tradition
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
The Ashes - A riveting cricket tradition
Raza Haidery
cricket
21 hours ago
The Ashes, Cricket, Australia, England, The Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, ICC Test Championship, #ENGvAUS
MOST READ
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Pakistan to play 13 fixtures in World Test Championship
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.