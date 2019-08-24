Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
India is agitating its own Muslim population: President Alvi
Wasim Akhtar wants Imran Khan to rein in Faisal Vawda
24-year-old shot dead during home invasion in Rawalpindi
Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till September 7
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
Their nikkah was on Saturday
Tis the season to get married. At least for Pakistani cricketers. Imad Wasim just became the latest cricketer to tie the knot on Saturday.
His nikkah ceremony with Saniya Ashfaq was held at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. It was a simple ceremony with just family.
Imad met Saniya in London. He is currently representing Nottinghamshire in English county cricket.
Their wedding reception will be held on Monday, August 26.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and legendary cricketers Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi have been invited to the event.
The all-rounder’s marriage will take place just days after Hassan Ali’s wedding to Samiya Arzoo in Dubai.
TOPICS:
Cricket
imad wasim
RELATED STORIES
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sharma’s five-for puts India in command against West Indies
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Waqar Younis applies to be Pakistan’s new bowling coach
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
imad wasim, hassan ali, hasan ali, wedding, pakistan, cricket, marriage, wedding, saniya ashfaq
MOST READ
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Mohammad Amir ends his first-class career on a high
Asad Shafiq backs PCB to make the right decisions
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.