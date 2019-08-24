Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque

Their nikkah was on Saturday

His nikkah ceremony with Saniya Ashfaq was held at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. It was a simple ceremony with just family.Imad met Saniya in London. He is currently representing Nottinghamshire in English county cricket.Their wedding reception will be held on Monday, August 26.Prime Minister Imran Khan, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and legendary cricketers Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi have been invited to the event.The all-rounder’s marriage will take place just days after Hassan Ali’s wedding to Samiya Arzoo in Dubai.