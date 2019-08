Olympian and former goalkeeper of the national hockey team Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday at the age of 85.

Hussain was part of a successul Pakistan side that reached the final of the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne before going on to win the 1968 Olympics in Mexico.

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa expressed their grief at the death of the legendary Olympian.