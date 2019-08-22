Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Hassan Ali’s valima ceremony held in Dubai

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Hassan Ali/Instagram

The valima ceremony of Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali was held in Dubai on Wednesday.

The newly wed couple had lunch at the Lal Qila restaurant with family members and close friends. The cricketer said that another valima ceremony will be held in Pakistan as well.

Hassan’s wife Samiya, speaking to the media, said that she did not watch cricket before she met her husband.

“I started watching the sport after meeting him but could not understand it. I am only focused on Hassan Ali.”

Samiya said that she was thankful to the people and media of Pakistan and India for highlighting the wedding in a positive manner.

Hassan Ali said that a person’s wedding is a big occasion for them and he was thankful to all those who felicitated them.

The fast-bowler tied the knot with Samiya Arzoo on August 20 at Dubai’s Atlantis Hotel. They had met each other in Dubai in 2018.

 
Cricket Hassan Ali Pakistan
 




 
 
 
 
 
 

 
