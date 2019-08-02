Hassan Ali to tie the knot on August 20

Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali confirmed that he is getting married on August 20 in Dubai.

“Her name is Shamia,” the pacer said in a press conference on Friday. “The nikkah ceremony will be held in Dubai. I had confessed my love for her first.”

The Pakistani cricketer said that he will be donning a Pakistani style red and black sherwani whereas his soon-to-be wife, who is an Indian national, will be wearing an Indian dress.

He added that his fiancee will live with him in Gujranwala.

According to reports, Shamia is from Mewat – a district in the Indian state of Haryana – and is an engineer by profession. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai.

Ali met Shamia during the World Cup, and is in line to become the fourth Pakistani cricketer after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hasan Khan and Shoaib Malik to marry an Indian.