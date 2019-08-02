Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Hassan Ali to tie the knot on August 20

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali confirmed that he is getting married on August 20 in Dubai.

“Her name is Shamia,” the pacer said in a press conference on Friday. “The nikkah ceremony will be held in Dubai. I had confessed my love for her first.”

The Pakistani cricketer said that he will be donning a Pakistani style red and black sherwani whereas his soon-to-be wife, who is an Indian national, will be wearing an Indian dress.

He added that his fiancee will live with him in Gujranwala.

According to reports, Shamia is from Mewat – a district in the Indian state of Haryana – and is an engineer by profession. She studied engineering from England and lives with her parents in Dubai.

Ali met Shamia during the World Cup, and is in line to become the fourth Pakistani cricketer after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hasan Khan and Shoaib Malik to marry an Indian.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Hassan Ali Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
The Ashes – A riveting cricket tradition
The Ashes - A riveting cricket tradition
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
The Ashes, Cricket, Australia, England, The Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, ICC Test Championship, #ENGvAUS
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam scores unbeaten half-century for Somerset in T20 Blast
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.