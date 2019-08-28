Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan

Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali posted a loving message for his wife Samiya Arzoo and his best friend and international teammate Shadab Khan.

“These two people came into my life as friends, one became my best friend and the other one (as a) wife,” Hassan tweeted on Tuesday. “I feel a lot of similarities in these two and they both feel I am annoying.”

He jokingly said that he will annoy them both as well.

These two people came into my life as friends, one became my best friend and the other one wife. I feel lot of similarities in these two and they both feel i am annoying. never mind i promised myself no matter what i will annoy u both forever 😢#blessed_with_two_stupids 😝 pic.twitter.com/819ONeLJnE — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 27, 2019

Hassan Ali married Samiya in Dubai earlier this month.