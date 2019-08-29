Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Formula One 2020 season to have 22 races

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Formula One announced a record 22-race season next year with Vietnam joining the championship and the Dutch Grand Prix making its return to delight Max Verstappen and his fans at the iconic Zandvoort circuit.

But Red Bull’s gifted young Dutch driver won’t have the chance to repeat last month’s success at Hockenheim with the German Grand Prix dropped from F1’s draft calendar released on Thursday.

Germany’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel described the loss of his home race as “a great pity”.

“Perhaps next year or the years that follow we’ll realise that F1 should be in Germany,” the Ferrari driver told AFP at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix. “F1 can’t allow itself to lose races where motor racing has a long history like in Great Britain, Italy or Germany.”

The 2020 season retains its traditional opener in Melbourne on March 15, with the chequered flag falling again in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

Vietnam becomes the 34th country to stage an F1 grand prix with the Hanoi race on April 5, with the Dutch race, back after a 35-year absence, scheduled for May 3.

The calendar still has to be approved by the sport’s ruling body, the FIA.

 
TOPICS:
Formula One racing
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
sports
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
sports
 
 
 
 
 
DIR, Peshawar, Festival, Culture, Sports, wrestling, Boxing, Cricket, sports festival
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Sania, Shoaib host Hassan and Samiya for dinner in Dubai
Sania, Shoaib host Hassan and Samiya for dinner in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.