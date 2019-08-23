Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Fitness camps great learning platform, says Shadab Khan

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has praised the setting up of fitness camps by saying they are highly beneficial for players.

“It is of big help for the players,” Shadab said while speaking to the media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. “They get to learn a lot from it.”

The young leg-spinner said that he learned a lot while playing under the leadership of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Commenting on his own fitness, the all-rounder said that he cleared the fitness test which was held three weeks ago.

He added that he hopes to be of help when the team needs him. “I try to perform as much as I can and the decision regarding my selection rests with the selectors.”

However, the Islamabad United star did admit that personal performances are satisfying only when they result in the team winning as well.

Speaking on the return of Test cricket in Pakistan, he said he hopes to see it happen soon as every player wants to play in front of their home crowd.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan shadab khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shadab Khan, Cricket, Pakistan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Fitness Camps, Pakistan Cricket Board,
 
MOST READ
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Hassan Ali’s valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Mohammad Amir ends his first-class career on a high
Mohammad Amir ends his first-class career on a high
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.