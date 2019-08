Field Hockey will not feature be a part of the South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal.

“Hockey was never part of the Nepal SAG starting on December 1, 2019,” Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mahmood said. “We have been trying to include hockey and beach handball in the mega event but have not met success yet.”

Pakistan were to defend their title in this year’s edition after defeating India in Guwahati back on 2016.