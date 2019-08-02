Fakhar, Amir impress in T20 Blast

Fakhar Zaman impressed for Glamorgan as he scored a half-century in their nail-biter of a Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Gloucestershire in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The opening batsman made 58 off 43 deliveries with eight boundaries and a six to his name as fixture ended in a tie.

Some fine hitting from Fakhar on his way to 58 👌 Follow #Blast19 ➡️ https://t.co/jHEPeSE4cW pic.twitter.com/v4cOLhMmDf — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 1, 2019

Glamorgan, being sent in to bat first, made 152-5 in their 20 overs with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring for the side. Wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Cooke made 42 runs while David Lloyd chipped in with a handy 35.

David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell and Tom Smith took a wicket each for Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire finished their 20 overs at 152-7 with Ian Cockbain scoring 40 off 33 balls while Andrew Tye and Ryan Higgins made 38 and 37 runs respectively.

Andrew Salter was the stand-out bowler for Glamorgan for his spell of 4-12 in three overs.

Amir misfires

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir made his much-awaited start to this year’s T20 Blast campaign for Essex in impressive fashion as he proved difficult to get away in his side’s clash against Hampshire.

The 27-year-old, who retired from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs career, finished with figures of 1-16 in three overs but could not save his side from slumping to a seven-wicket defeat.

Amir’s only wicket came when he castled Aneurin Donald for four.

Essex, batting first, were bowled out for 133 in 16.4 overs. Tom Westley was the top-scorer with 44 off 29 deliveries with three fours and three sixes. Adam Wheater scored 39 from 26 balls with four boundaries and a maximum to his name.

Mason Crane took three wickets for Hampshire while Chris Wood and Liam Dawson finished two wickets each.

Skipper James Vince’s 87-run knock helped Hampshire chase down the 134-run target in just 15.4 overs for the loss of three wickets. Rilee Rossouw and Sam Northeast made 25 and 13 runs respectively.