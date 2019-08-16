Euro T20 Slam 2019 called off

The inaugural edition the Euro T20 Slam has been cancelled, Cricbuzz has reported.

The tournament was to be played in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands from August 30 to September 22 between six franchises — Amsterdam Kings, Rotterdam Rhinos, Glasgow Giants, Edinburgh Rocks, Dublin Chiefs and Belfast Titans.

Many renowned known current and former cricketers including Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shane Watson (Australia), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), JP Duminy (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Chris Lynn (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) were to feature in the event.

“The Board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019,” Euro T20s Board Member and Managing Partner at Woods Entertainment Prashant Mishra was quoted as saying. “We will work with the three cricket boards, our principal investors, the franchise owners, players and other stakeholders within the game to ensure we fulfill any commitments we have made to the possible extent. We want to ensure the goodwill and integrity that we have built up rolls on into 2020.”

The announcement comes after a high profile wage dispute in the Global T20 Canada in which a second round match was delayed by almost two hours as players refused to play till the agreed portion of their salaries were paid.