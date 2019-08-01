England end dismal Women’s Ashes campaign with victory

England defeated Australia by 17 runs in the dead-rubber third Women’s T20I in Bristol on Wednesday to end their dismal Ashes 2019 campaign on a winning note.

The hosts, being sent in to bat first in the dead-rubber game, made 139-5 as Lauren Winfield and Katherine Brunt remained unbeaten at 26 and 25 respectively.

Skipper Heather Knight made 23 while Dani Wyatt chipped in with her 20-run knock.

Australian bowlers Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck and Ashleigh Gardner took a wicket each.

Australia never looked comfortable in their chase of the 140-run target and the side finished their innings at 122-8. Only two of their batsmen managed to score in double figures.

Ellyse Perry, who became the first cricketer — male of female — to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in the shortest format, was the only player to provide some resistance to the England bowling attack. She remained unbeaten at 60 off 50 deliveries with two boundaries and three sixes.

Alyssa Healy made 28 with four boundaries to her name.

Katherin Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone bagged three wickets while debutante Mady Villiers took two wickets.