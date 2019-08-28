Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium being renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium in New Delhi is being renamed to Arun Jaitley Stadium to honour the former Indian finance minister, Cricbuzz has reported.

However, the move comes with a twist that will see the ground retain the Feroz Shah Kotla name while the stadium will be given a new name.

“We are not changing the name,” Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rajat Sharma said. “It will remain the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. It will also be called Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is an addition to that (old name).”

The deceased Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served as the president of the DDCA from 1999 to 2013.

“What can be a better tribute than to have the stadium named after the man who got it rebuilt? It was due to Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra made India proud,” Sharma added.

The renaming will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 12.

The Feroz Shah Kotla is the second-oldest cricket stadium in India and has a capacity to host 41,820 spectators.