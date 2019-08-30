Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have dinner with arch-rival Lionel Messi

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo asked his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi for dinner during the UEFA Awards 2019.

“I shared this stage with him (Messi) for 15 years,” said Ronaldo, who was the talisman of a hugely successful Real Madrid side that battled for Spanish and European supremacy with Messi’s Barcelona. “I don’t know if it has ever happened before in football — the same two guys in the same stage all the time. Of course we have a good relationship – we have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future.”

🗣️ “It’s good to be a part of the history of football”—Ronaldo on his rivalry with Messi in Spain pic.twitter.com/OxkjFs7KiU — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2019

The Juventus star went on to say that they have both tested each other and it is great to be part of such a historic rivalry.

Ronaldo and Messi were both nominated for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award which was won by Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk. The duo sat next to each other during the ceremony.