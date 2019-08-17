Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Cricketer Hasan Ali is getting married on August 20

13 mins ago
 
He asked the PCB for vacations



Hasan Ali left for Dubai along with his family for his August 20 nikkah.
 
TOPICS:
Cricket Hasan ali PCB
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Chris Gayle hints he might still play international cricket
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Euro T20 Slam 2019 called off
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
hasan ali, hassan ali, pcb, cricket, hasan ali marriage, wedding,
 
MOST READ
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day
Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day
Kohli masterclass overshadows Gayle’s final ODI
Kohli masterclass overshadows Gayle’s final ODI
Euro T20 Slam 2019 called off
Euro T20 Slam 2019 called off
India unwilling to play Davis Cup clash in Pakistan
India unwilling to play Davis Cup clash in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.