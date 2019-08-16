Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

A cricket umpire passed away due to injuries sustained after being hit by a cricket ball, BBC has reported.

Mr Williams, 80, was officiating a Pembrokeshire County Division 2 match between Pembroke and Narbeth when he was hit by the ball on July 13.

He was rushed to a hospital and was later rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was placed in an induced coma.

Williams was transferred to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on August 1 where he died two weeks later.

Safety concerns in cricket have been under scrutiny ever since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes back in 2014.

Hughes was hit on the head by a Sean Abbott bouncer during a domestic game. He went into a coma and never regained consciousness.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England Sports umpire
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day
Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day
India unwilling to play Davis Cup clash in Pakistan
India unwilling to play Davis Cup clash in Pakistan
Kohli masterclass overshadows Gayle’s final ODI
Kohli masterclass overshadows Gayle’s final ODI
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Misbah appointed 'commandant' of Pakistan's pre-season training camp
Misbah appointed ‘commandant’ of Pakistan’s pre-season training camp
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.