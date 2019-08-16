Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball

A cricket umpire passed away due to injuries sustained after being hit by a cricket ball, BBC has reported.

Mr Williams, 80, was officiating a Pembrokeshire County Division 2 match between Pembroke and Narbeth when he was hit by the ball on July 13.

He was rushed to a hospital and was later rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was placed in an induced coma.

Williams was transferred to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on August 1 where he died two weeks later.

Safety concerns in cricket have been under scrutiny ever since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes back in 2014.

Hughes was hit on the head by a Sean Abbott bouncer during a domestic game. He went into a coma and never regained consciousness.