Cricket returns to Commonwealth Games

Cricket will return to the Commonwealth Games with women’s T20 set to feature in the 2022 edition of the multi-nation event in Birmingham, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The top eight teams will be competing in the event and the fixtures will be played at Edgbaston.

This will be the second time that cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games after the 1998 edition in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur that saw South Africa claim the 50-over event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made a joint bid to add women’s T20 cricket in the multi-nation competition.

Earlier, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022 Ian Reid stated that the sport’s selection means the event will be the most inclusive in history.