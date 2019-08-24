Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
CM Punjab National Karate Championship 2019 under way in Lahore

43 mins ago
 
Pakistan Army, Wapda win gold medals on opening day



The Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship 2019 kicked off at Lahore's Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

Teams from the Pakistan Army and WAPDA won gold medals on the opening day.

The participants have said that karate is an ideal sport for building self confidence in females.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the tournament and said that sporting culture is returning to the province.

Teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, WAPDA, the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, police, Pakistan Navy and Higher Education Comission are taking part in the competition.
 
