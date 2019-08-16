Chris Gayle hints he might still play international cricket

Swash-buckling West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle hinted that he is not done with international cricket just yet, Sky Sports has reported.

“I didn’t announce any retirement,” Gayle said following the third ODI against India which was being considered his last 50-over appearance.

The left-handed batsman played his 301st ODI fixture and scored a blistering 72 from 41 deliveries against India in a losing cause.

Gayle had hinted that he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup but announced that he will keep playing till the end of the India series.

He also said that he hopes to play a Test match before retiring but has not been picked for the two-match Test series against India.