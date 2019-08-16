Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Chris Gayle hints he might still play international cricket

36 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Swash-buckling West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle hinted that he is not done with international cricket just yet, Sky Sports has reported.

“I didn’t announce any retirement,” Gayle said following the third ODI against India which was being considered his last 50-over appearance.

The left-handed batsman played his 301st ODI fixture and scored a blistering 72 from 41 deliveries against India in a losing cause.

Gayle had hinted that he will retire from ODIs after the World Cup but announced that he will keep playing till the end of the India series.

He also said that he hopes to play a Test match before retiring but has not been picked for the two-match Test series against India.

 
TOPICS:
Chris Gayle Cricket West Indies
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
West Indies, Cricket, Chris Gayle, India, West Indies vs India, ODI, Test, Twenty20, T20,
 
MOST READ
Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day
Sportsmen wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day
India unwilling to play Davis Cup clash in Pakistan
India unwilling to play Davis Cup clash in Pakistan
Kohli masterclass overshadows Gayle’s final ODI
Kohli masterclass overshadows Gayle’s final ODI
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Cricket umpire dies after being hit by ball
Misbah appointed 'commandant' of Pakistan's pre-season training camp
Misbah appointed ‘commandant’ of Pakistan’s pre-season training camp
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.