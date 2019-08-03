Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Brett Lee criticises Test jerseys with player names, squad numbers

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee has criticised the concept of Test jerseys bearing the name and squad number of players.

“I’m strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts,” Lee tweeted on Friday. “I think it looks ridiculous.”

The former fast-bowler added that he loves the changes to the game introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but believes that the sport’s governing body has made a mistake in this matter.

Brett Lee is not the only Australian to have criticised ICC’s idea of introducing the Test jersey. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, in a series of tweets, spoke against it as well.

England and Australia made history by becoming the first two Test-playing nations to wear shirts with their names and numbers on the back.

The cricket boards of the two countries had presented a proposal to wear the jerseys to the International Cricket Council in the Ashes Test series which started in Birmingham on August 1.

Limited-overs cricket in the land down under has been played in coloured clothing since the World Series Cricket began in the late 1970s. The World Cup 1992 became the first edition to feature coloured clothing. Squad numbers were included in the 1999 edition of the World Cup.

 
TOPICS:
brett lee Cricket Test kits
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
The Ashes – A riveting cricket tradition
The Ashes - A riveting cricket tradition
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
The Ashes, Cricket, Australia, England, The Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, ICC Test Championship, #ENGvAUS
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Imad Wasim getting married on August 26
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Imam’s behaviour not acceptable, says PCB
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Babar becomes leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2019
Fakhar, Amir impress in T20 Blast
Fakhar, Amir impress in T20 Blast
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.