Brett Lee criticises Test jerseys with player names, squad numbers

Former Australia fast-bowler Brett Lee has criticised the concept of Test jerseys bearing the name and squad number of players.

“I’m strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts,” Lee tweeted on Friday. “I think it looks ridiculous.”

The former fast-bowler added that he loves the changes to the game introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but believes that the sport’s governing body has made a mistake in this matter.

For what it’s worth I’m strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts!

I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you’ve made to cricket in general, but on this occasion you’ve got it wrong. #tradition#cleanskin#nonames — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) August 2, 2019

Brett Lee is not the only Australian to have criticised ICC’s idea of introducing the Test jersey. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist, in a series of tweets, spoke against it as well.

Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers. #Ashes #cmonaussies — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 1, 2019

In fact, I’ll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series everyone. 👍😀 #Ashes — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 1, 2019

England and Australia made history by becoming the first two Test-playing nations to wear shirts with their names and numbers on the back.

The cricket boards of the two countries had presented a proposal to wear the jerseys to the International Cricket Council in the Ashes Test series which started in Birmingham on August 1.

Limited-overs cricket in the land down under has been played in coloured clothing since the World Series Cricket began in the late 1970s. The World Cup 1992 became the first edition to feature coloured clothing. Squad numbers were included in the 1999 edition of the World Cup.