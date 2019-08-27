Boxer Amir Khan reaches Islamabad to support Kashmiris

British-born Pakistani boxer Amir Khan reached Islamabad on Tuesday as he is expected to visit the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.

After budging tensions between Pak-India, British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan announced on Saturday that he would visit the Pakistani side of the LoC as part of a “humanitarian visit to raise his voice for peace”.

In a tweet, the boxing sensation revealed that he was given the opportunity to visit the LoC by the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Next week I am visiting Pakistan, Line of Control(LOC) on a humanitarian visit to raise my voice for peace, as a lot of innocent people are suffering. Thank you @officialdgispr for the opportunity #UNcharter #kashmir #peace — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 24, 2019

India ended on August 5 the autonomous status of the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Related: India may stage ‘false flag operation’ in Kashmir: PM Khan

Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control, forcing global powers to intervene.

The UNSC on August 16 also held a meeting on Kashmir in nearly 50 years. The UNSC members asked both Pakistan and India to refrain from taking unilateral actions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.