Bangladesh women’s cricket team to tour Pakistan in October

Bangladesh women’s cricket team will play five international fixtures in Pakistan starting in October, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a press release.

The side will play three T20Is and two ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The tour kicks off with the first T20I on October 26. The second and third game of the series will be played on October 28 and October 30 respectively.

The first ODI will be played on November 2 and the tour concludes on November 4.

“This tour, which will be Bangladesh’s second in the last four years, provides another breakthrough to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its efforts for the full restoration of international cricket in the country, especially after Sri Lanka Cricket’s decision to send their men’s team for three ODIs and as many T2oIs in Karachi and Lahore, starting next month,” a press release by the cricket board read.

“Bangladesh women’s last tour of Pakistan was in 2015 when they played two T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi. The upcoming tour is a part of the reciprocal arrangement between the two boards after Pakistan women’s team toured Bangladesh last year for a four-match T20I series and a one-off ODI.”

Pakistan’s women team played four T20Is and an ODI in Cox’s Bazar back in 2018. Pakistan won the T20I series 3-0 whereas Bangladesh clinched a six-wicket win in the one-off ODI.