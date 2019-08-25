Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Babar Azam stars with yet another man-of-the-match performance

9 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Somerset/Twitter

Pakistan star Babar Azam continues to show why he is the number one ranked batsman in T20 cricket as he smashed 63 off 42 deliveries to guide his Somerset side to a 25-run win over Glamorgan in their Vitality Blast clash.

Babar’s half-century was his fourth of the tournament to go along with his one century and saw him further extend the gap at the top of the run-scoring charts as he became the first batsman in this year’s competition to score more than 500 runs.

His tally of 541 is more than 100 runs better than the second man on the scoring list, which happens to be Babar’s opening partner Tom Banton who has 440 runs to his name.

Babar’s knock helped his side to 177-8 as the openers combined well once again to give their side a 61-run opening stand.

In reply, Glamorgan could only manage 152, with David Lloyd’s impressive 63 off 37 deliveries getting little support from the other end.

 
TOPICS:
Babar Azam Cricket
 
