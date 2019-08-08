Babar Azam scores half-century for Somerset against Amir’s Essex

Pakistan’s Babar Azam was once again the star of the show for Somerset as he smashed 56 off 39 deliveries at the top of the order to help his side score 225-6 on their way to an emphatic 114-run win over Essex.

Babar — who is now the top-scorer of T20 Blast with 323 runs to his name — anchored the innings for his side as the likes of Tom Banton (39 off 17), Tom Abell (45 off 25) and Eddie Byrom (44 off 22) smashed the Essex bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Babar’s international and Karachi Kings teammate Mohammad Amir proved wayward and gave away 44 runs in his four over while only taking one wicket. The duo’s Karachi teammate Ravi Bopara starred for Essex though as he claimed a superb 3-18 in his four overs in stark contrast to the other bowlers in his team.

Essex knew they had to be near perfect as they chased a massive 226 but Roelof van der Merwe claimed 5-32 and Max Waller got 3-26 to dismiss them for just 111 in only 12.5 overs.