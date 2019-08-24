Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Somerset/Twitter

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam put on another impressive performance in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast.

The batsman scored 44 off 29 deliveries with the help of six boundaries for Somerset against Gloucestershire.

The Pakistani batsman is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the T20 competition with 478 runs in 10 games at an average of 59.75 with a strike rate of 152.71. He has struck a century and three half-centuries as well.

His knock was for a losing cause as Gloucestershire won the fixture by 25 runs.

Gloucestershire, batting first, made 189-4 in their 20 overs with skipper Michael Klinger top scoring with 74 off 52 deliveries, which included eight fours and a six.

He was supported by Miles Hammond who played a 56-run knock. The duo put on an opening stand of 105 runs.

Somerset, in chase of 190-run target, were dismissed for 164 in 19.3 overs with Azam being the top scorer. James Hilderith made 40 off 29 balls with four boundaries to his name.

Tom Lammonby contributed 31 runs to the scoreboard. Tom Smith was the standout bowler for Gloucestershire as he finished with figures of 3-19 in his four overs with an economy of 4.75.

 
Babar Azam Cricket
 
