Azhar Ali not considering return to limited-overs cricket

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali said that he is not considering a return to limited-overs cricket.

“I haven’t thought about it at the moment,” said Azhar while speaking to the media at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. “I’ll do it if I feel that the team needs me.”

Speaking on speculation linking him to the captaincy of the Test side, he said that no one has contacted him yet in this regard.

Azhar admitted that Pakistan’s performance in the longest format of the game is not up to par, adding that the departure of senior cricketers hampered the side.

The veteran batsman, commenting on the ongoing training camp under the supervision of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, went on to say that they are working on the weaknesses of the players.

Azhar also expressed his optimism that the quality of domestic cricket will improve.