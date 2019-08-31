Asim Khan wins Pakistan International Squash Circuit-I title

Asim Khan defeated Farhan Mehboob on Friday to win the Pakistan International Squash Circuit-I in Islamabad.

After a nail-biting final Asim emerged victorious in the five-set thriller.

The champion thanked everyone for supporting him in a series of Twitter posts.

Alhamdullillah won my first ever international squash tournament here in Islamabad, Pakistan🇵🇰

I’m so happy with my performance

Would like to thanks everyone for support🙏And I want to congratulate my friend @farhanmehboob91 for🥈we are good friends outside the court haha😀BLNT pic.twitter.com/kAzPgjBW9l — Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) August 30, 2019

Would like to thanks @paksquash for their love and support.

I want to thanks my coaches and my friends. A special thanks to ( Punjab squash association)

And a big thanks to my family my parents for their support today what I’m is just because of my parents. pic.twitter.com/PtGtO3NCsv — Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) August 30, 2019

Aamina Sheikh defeated Muqaddas Ashraf in the final of the women’s event.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Shahid Akhtar Alvi was the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners.