Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Asim Khan wins Pakistan International Squash Circuit-I title

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Asim Khan/Twitter

Asim Khan defeated Farhan Mehboob on Friday to win the Pakistan International Squash Circuit-I in Islamabad.

After a nail-biting final Asim emerged victorious in the five-set thriller.

The champion thanked everyone for supporting him in a series of Twitter posts.

Aamina Sheikh defeated Muqaddas Ashraf in the final of the women’s event.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Shahid Akhtar Alvi was the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners.

 
TOPICS:
Asim Khan squash
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
sports
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
sports
 
 
 
 
 
DIR, Peshawar, Festival, Culture, Sports, wrestling, Boxing, Cricket, sports festival
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony held in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.