Asad Shafiq backs PCB to make the right decisions

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq has back the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCBto make the right decisions regarding the team’s chief selector, coach and captain .

“The cricket board will make the decision about the skipper,” Shafiq said in a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. “Whatever decisions they take will be for the better.”

The batsman said that he has performed in the domestic structure and now it is up to the selectors to make the decision about his selection in the national team.

Speaking about the ongoing fitness camp under the leadership of camp commandant Misbah-ul-Haq, Shafiq said that the former captain isn’t going to compromise on fitness.