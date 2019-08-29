Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has said that more people will start adopting match officiating as a profession if the salaries are increased.

He made the statement during a ceremony given in his honour in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials along with Dar’s loved ones were present in the ceremony.

The veteran umpire, speaking to the media on the occasion, said that he is termed “Fakhar-e-Pakistan” but he is proud to be a citizen of the country.

Aleem Dar has officiated in 128 Tests, 206 ODIs and 43 T20I – the most number of international games by any umpire.