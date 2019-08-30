Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Aisam-ul-Haq expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq expressed his solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The 39-year-old was seen wearing a red armband during his US Open 2019 doubles match with Santiago Gonzalez against John Peers and Henri Kontinen.

Aisam went on to lose the game by 7-5, 6-7, 3-6 in the first round.

The tennis star, like many other Pakistani sports stars, has raised his voice in support of the Kashmiri people.

British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan along with cricketing sensation Shahid Afridi had also expressed solidarity with the people of the region.

 
Aisam ul haq Kashmir Tennis
 




 
