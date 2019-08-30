Aisam-ul-Haq expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir

Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq expressed his solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The 39-year-old was seen wearing a red armband during his US Open 2019 doubles match with Santiago Gonzalez against John Peers and Henri Kontinen.

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi wore a red band on his arm in support of Kashmiris and their cause against Indian atrocities in Kashmir during his US Open Tennis match pic.twitter.com/V9uOqc552V — Muhammad Anees Ahmed (@aneesofficial) August 30, 2019

Aisam went on to lose the game by 7-5, 6-7, 3-6 in the first round.

The tennis star, like many other Pakistani sports stars, has raised his voice in support of the Kashmiri people.

British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan along with cricketing sensation Shahid Afridi had also expressed solidarity with the people of the region.