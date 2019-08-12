Wednesday, August 28, 2019 | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir
Zahid Jan
4 hours ago
Hundreds of teams from KP and Punjab participated
The cricket and football titles were won by Peshawar while the basketball title was claimed by the Lahore team. The home team, Dir, won the hockey, badminton and boxing titles.
dir
festival
VIDEO
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
SAMAA TV
sports
3 hours ago
