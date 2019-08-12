Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

12-day culture and sport festival inaugurated in Dir

4 hours ago
 
Hundreds of teams from KP and Punjab participated



The cricket and football titles were won by Peshawar while the basketball title was claimed by the Lahore team. The home team, Dir, won the hockey, badminton and boxing titles.
 
TOPICS:
dir festival
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
sports
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Babar Azam continues to impress in T20 Blast
Hassan Ali's valima ceremony held in Dubai
Hassan Ali’s valima ceremony held in Dubai
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Sri Lanka set to refuse to play Test in Pakistan
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
Imad Wasim to get married on August 26
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.