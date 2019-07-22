Zimbabwe’s Solomon Mire bids farewell to international cricket

Zimbabwean cricketer Solomon Mire announced that his retirement from international cricket across all formats with immediate effect.

“It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but I have decided to take a step in a new direction,” Mire wrote in an Instagram post. “Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service I could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity.”

The all-rounder said that his short career was a roller coaster of highs and lows, stops and starts, frustrations and joys and will cherish the lifetime opportunity he got to experience.

The 29-year-old played two Test matches and scored 78 runs at an average of 19.50. He has just one wicket in the longest format.

In his 47 ODIs, Mire made 955 runs at an average of 20.31 with a century and three half-centuries to his name. He has bagged 12 wickets in the 50-over format.

Mire played nine T20Is and made 253 runs at an average of 31.62 which included two half-centuries. He has one wicket to his tally in the shortest format of the game.

Zimbabwe Cricket is in disarray at the moment as the International Cricket Council suspended the board over political interference.