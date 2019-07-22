Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Zimbabwe’s Solomon Mire bids farewell to international cricket

16 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Zimbabwean cricketer Solomon Mire announced that his retirement from international cricket across all formats with immediate effect.

“It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but I have decided to take a step in a new direction,” Mire wrote in an Instagram post. “Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service I could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity.”

The all-rounder said that his short career was a roller coaster of highs and lows, stops and starts, frustrations and joys and will cherish the lifetime opportunity he got to experience.

The 29-year-old played two Test matches and scored 78 runs at an average of 19.50. He has just one wicket in the longest format.

In his 47 ODIs, Mire made 955 runs at an average of 20.31 with a century and three half-centuries to his name. He has bagged 12 wickets in the 50-over format.

Mire played nine T20Is and made 253 runs at an average of 31.62 which included two half-centuries. He has one wicket to his tally in the shortest format of the game.

Zimbabwe Cricket is in disarray at the moment as the International Cricket Council suspended the board over political interference.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Solomon Mire zimbabwe
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Zimbabwe, Solomon Mire, Cricket, Retirement, Sports,
 
MOST READ
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan's chief selector
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan’s chief selector
'Ben Stokes asked umpires to not give the four overthrows'
‘Ben Stokes asked umpires to not give the four overthrows’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.