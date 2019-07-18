World Cup final loss hard to digest: Boult

New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult has said that losing the Cricket World Cup 2019 final to hosts England will be a hard pill to swallow for years to come.

“We’re all hurting and we’re sorry for letting everyone down,” Boult said while talking to media after reaching Auckland. “I just want to get home, walk my dog along the beach and try to forget about it but it is going to be a hard one to swallow for the next couple of years.”

He said that the outcome of the final hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I wish it would, so we can all get over it but it’s one of those things that we probably won’t get over for a long time. We’ve just been on a plane 15 hours and there were a lot of Kiwis saying ‘we felt for you’. I didn’t really know what to say,” he said.

The fast-bowler bowled the final over of the final and the game ended in a tie. He also bowled the super over and was hit for 15 runs.

The super over ended in a dramatic tie and England were awarded the win on basis of boundary count.

Boult finished with 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 28.17 and strike rate of 31.80.