Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

World Cup final loss hard to digest: Boult

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult has said that losing the Cricket World Cup 2019 final to hosts England will be a hard pill to swallow for years to come.

“We’re all hurting and we’re sorry for letting everyone down,” Boult said while talking to media after reaching Auckland. “I just want to get home, walk my dog along the beach and try to forget about it but it is going to be a hard one to swallow for the next couple of years.”

He said that the outcome of the final hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I wish it would, so we can all get over it but it’s one of those things that we probably won’t get over for a long time. We’ve just been on a plane 15 hours and there were a lot of Kiwis saying ‘we felt for you’. I didn’t really know what to say,” he said.

The fast-bowler bowled the final over of the final and the game ended in a tie. He also bowled the super over and was hit for 15 runs.

The super over ended in a dramatic tie and England were awarded the win on basis of boundary count.  

Boult finished with 17 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 28.17 and strike rate of 31.80.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 England new zealand Trent Boult
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
England claim their first-ever Cricket World Cup in dramatic fashion
England claim their first-ever Cricket World Cup in dramatic fashion
We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan
We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan
Gandapur stars as Pakistan win Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup
Gandapur stars as Pakistan win Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
England incorrectly awarded extra run in final, claims former umpire
England reach first World Cup final since 1992
England reach first World Cup final since 1992
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.