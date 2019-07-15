We had Allah’s help as well, says England skipper Morgan

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan has said that his side had Allah’s help in the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

“We had Allah with us as well,” the English captain said in a press conference at Lord’s while responding to a question about the luck of an Irishman in getting the team over the line. “I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us.”

Morgan, who led England to their first World Cup win in a dramatic super over, said that his side “had the rub of the green”.

“It has quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries and are at the stage of their career to actually find humour in the situation we were in at the time was pretty cool,” he added.

England defeated New Zealand on boundary count in the final of the Cricket World Cup when the super over also ended in a tie.