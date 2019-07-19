We got over final defeat fairly quickly, says Guptill

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill said that his side enjoyed a party after losing the Cricket World Cup final to hosts England.

“We actually had quite a good party,” Guptill said while talking to Sky Sports ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast. “I mean, obviously it was quite a sombre mood for a while but then we realised we were part of one of the greatest games in cricket history, so we got over it fairly quickly.”

The Worcestershire batsman said the side enjoyed good time together because they were not going to be together as a group like that for a while.

He added that everyone just loved the final whether they were cricket lovers or not.

The 32-year-old was involved in two of the crucial moments in the Cricket World Cup final. His throw deflected off Ben Stokes bat and went all the way to the boundary, bringing the hosts closer to victory.

He was then run out while attempting to complete the second run during the super over which ended the game in a tie. England were awarded the final on basis of boundary count.

“I guess it was the throw that I threw in from the boundary and hit the back of Stokes’ bat, and trickled off for four. You know when that sort of thing happens, from a throw from the boundary, it tends not to go your way,” the Auckland-born batsman said.

Guptill said he didn’t know where the ball had went in the final delivery of the super over and just put his head down and ran. He added that it was a good throw and he dived from about halfway and just come up a little bit short of the crease.