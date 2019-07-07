Sunday, July 7, 2019  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification

2 mins ago
 
He arrived at the Karachi airport



Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to Karachi Saturday night after the team was knocked out of the ICC World Cup. Despite a valiant run, the team's net run-rate wasn't high enough to secure them a spot in the semi-finals.
 
TOPICS:
Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan, cricket, icc world cup 2019, cricket world cup, karachi, karachi airport
 
MOST READ
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Fans clash in ugly scenes after Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller
Fans clash in ugly scenes after Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller
No airport welcome for us, says Pakistan’s snooker champion
No airport welcome for us, says Pakistan’s snooker champion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.