Sunday, July 7, 2019 | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Rapist arrested in 20-year-old case moments before boarding Pakistan-bound plane
Pakistan has been mortgaged to the IMF, says Bilawal
Zardari on NAB’s 16-suspect list in Park Lane reference
Will get Judge Arshad Malik’s video forensically verified: Firdous Ashiq
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Pakistan after World Cup disqualification
Samaa Sports
2 mins ago
He arrived at the Karachi airport
Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to Karachi Saturday night after the team was knocked out of the ICC World Cup. Despite a valiant run, the team's net run-rate wasn't high enough to secure them a spot in the semi-finals.
TOPICS:
Pakistan
sarfaraz ahmed
RELATED STORIES
Net run-rate stirs debate after Pakistan’s World Cup elimination
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to Shoaib Malik
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Shaheen registers best bowling figures of 2019 World Cup
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan, cricket, icc world cup 2019, cricket world cup, karachi, karachi airport
MOST READ
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate in dressing room after Afghanistan win
Here’s how Pakistan can still reach Cricket World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan end Cricket World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Fans clash in ugly scenes after Pakistan-Afghanistan thriller
No airport welcome for us, says Pakistan’s snooker champion
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.