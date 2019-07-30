Tuesday, July 30, 2019 | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports
Watch: Pakistan impress in Asian Taekwondo Championships
Samaa Sports
2 hours ago
Team won one silver, two bronze medals
Pakistan taekwondo fighters put on a impressive show in the Asian Taekwondo Championship as the side won three medals. Fatima Khawar bagged the silver medal while Ayesha Hira won bronze. Saad also took the bronze medal in the U19 category.
TOPICS:
martial arts
Pakistan
taekwondo
