Wasim surprised by Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram said that he was surprised by Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket.

Akram, who is considered as one of the greatest fast-bowlers of all time, said that a player peaks at the age of 27 or 28 and is judged best in the longest format of the game.

The former cricketer said that the Men in Green will need Amir’s services in their upcoming Test series against Australia and England.

Amir announced at the age of 27 his retirement from the longest format of the game on Friday in order to prolong his limited-overs career.

He made his Test debut 10 years ago in 2009 as a 17-year-old but managed just 36 Tests after infamously spending five years on the sidelines while serving a ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shook Pakistani cricket.

 
Mohammad Amir wasim akram
 
