Wasim surprised by Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram said that he was surprised by Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket.

Akram, who is considered as one of the greatest fast-bowlers of all time, said that a player peaks at the age of 27 or 28 and is judged best in the longest format of the game.

The former cricketer said that the Men in Green will need Amir’s services in their upcoming Test series against Australia and England.

To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2019

Amir announced at the age of 27 his retirement from the longest format of the game on Friday in order to prolong his limited-overs career.

He made his Test debut 10 years ago in 2009 as a 17-year-old but managed just 36 Tests after infamously spending five years on the sidelines while serving a ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that shook Pakistani cricket.