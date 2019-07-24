Wasim Akram unhappy at being mistreated at Manchester Airport

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has said that he felt ’embarrassed’ when the Manchester Airport staff told him to put his insulin in a plastic bag from the cold-case he was carrying.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed,” Akram tweeted on Tuesday. “I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag.”

The Lahore-born pacer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes while playing professional cricket.

“I remember what a shock it was because I was a healthy sportsman with no history of diabetes in my family, so I didn’t expect it at all. It seemed strange that it happened to me when I was 30, but it was a very stressful time and doctors said that can trigger it,” the fast-bowler said as quoted by diabetes.uk.

He had to take insulin thrice a day in order to battle the disease.

Akram went on to become one of the greatest cricketers of his generation with 6,615 runs and 916 wickets to his name in 460 international fixtures.