Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Wasim Akram unhappy at being mistreated at Manchester Airport

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has said that he felt ’embarrassed’ when the Manchester Airport staff told him to put his insulin in a plastic bag from the cold-case he was carrying.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed,” Akram tweeted on Tuesday. “I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag.”

The Lahore-born pacer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes while playing professional cricket.

“I remember what a shock it was because I was a healthy sportsman with no history of diabetes in my family, so I didn’t expect it at all. It seemed strange that it happened to me when I was 30, but it was a very stressful time and doctors said that can trigger it,” the fast-bowler said as quoted by diabetes.uk.

He had to take insulin thrice a day in order to battle the disease.

Akram went on to become one of the greatest cricketers of his generation with 6,615 runs and 916 wickets to his name in 460 international fixtures.

 
TOPICS:
manchester Manchester Airport Pakistan united kingdom wasim akram
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Wasim Akram, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Manchester, Manchester Airport, Diabetes, Insulin
 
MOST READ
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at Pakistan and others
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Babar Azam marks Somerset T20 debut with 35-run knock
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam sought funds for my daughter’s treatment: Asif Ali
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan's chief selector
Inzamam steps down as Pakistan’s chief selector
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.