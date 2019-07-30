Two officials added to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

England’s Michael Gough and Joel Wilson of the West Indies have been included in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2019-20 season.

“Gough and Wilson have been elevated from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires by the selection panel consisting of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon,” read a press release on ICC’s website. “Both these umpires have gained significant experience at the international level with Gough having officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is and Wilson having stood in 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is. They replace retired umpire Ian Gould and Ravi Sundaram who were part of the previous panel.”

ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees Adrian Griffith said it’s a challenging job to be an elite official as every decision is scrutinised by millions of fans and every official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessment.

“We are fortunate to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage. Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future,” he added.

The ICC Elite Panel of Umpires features Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.