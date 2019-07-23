Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan

The President of the United States Donald Trump presented a cricket bat to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the White House on Monday.

According to a picture tweeted by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan was presented the bat along with a picture of former president Dwight Eisenhower.

Eisenhower, who was in the White House from 1953 to 1961, is the only American president to have watched a cricket match in Pakistan. He witnessed a Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia in 1956 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

President Donald J. Trump presenting a Cricket Bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Eisenhower who is the only US President who witnessed Test Match in Pakistan. #KhanMeetsTrump pic.twitter.com/kFcECSGmGg — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 22, 2019

Imran Khan, who was captain of the Pakistan cricket team when they won their only World Cup in 1992, is currently in the United States for a three-day official visit.

Khan, while addressing the Pakistani community in Washington, had also announced that he will do everything to reform Pakistan cricket and promised the fans that they will see a much more professional side at the next World Cup.