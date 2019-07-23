Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Trump gifts cricket bat to PM Khan

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: PTI/Twitter

The President of the United States Donald Trump presented a cricket bat to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the White House on Monday.

According to a picture tweeted by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan was presented the bat along with a picture of former president Dwight Eisenhower.

Eisenhower, who was in the White House from 1953 to 1961, is the only American president to have watched a cricket match in Pakistan. He witnessed a Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia in 1956 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Imran Khan, who was captain of the Pakistan cricket team when they won their only World Cup in 1992, is currently in the United States for a three-day official visit.

Khan, while addressing the Pakistani community in Washington, had also announced that he will do everything to reform Pakistan cricket and promised the fans that they will see a much more professional side at the next World Cup.

 
Cricket Donald Trump Imran Khan Pakistan united states
 
