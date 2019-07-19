Tendulkar, Donald inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, South African pacer Allan Donald and former Australia Women’s fast-bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The induction ceremony was held in London on Thursday.

Tendulkar is the sixth Indian to have achieved the honour after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.

The former Indian skipper played 200 Test matches and scored 15,921 runs in the longest format and has 18,426 ODI runs to his name. The Mumbai-born batsman holds the record for most centuries with 100 tons to his name and was an integral part in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

“It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations,” Tendulkar said. “They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit.”

Donald, one of South Africa’s most renowned, finished with 602 wickets in an international career.

“The biggest shock when you open an e-mail like that — it says congratulations Allan Donald, you have been inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame! It hits you, it hits you quite hard because it is a prestigious award and something that you can’t take lightly. I thank the ICC for the huge honour,” Donald said.