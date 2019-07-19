Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Substitutes for concussed players to be allowed in international cricket

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has permitted the use of concussion substitutions in men’s and women’s international fixtures from August, Cricbuzz has reported.

The substitutions rule was given the green signal on the sidelines of the board and council meeting.

“Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team’s medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the Match Referee,” an ICC release read.

Safety concerns in cricket have been under scrutiny ever since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes back in 2014.

Sri Lankan batsmen Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne were both struck on the head and were taken to hospital, only to be cleared to play later on, during their tour of Australia. However, the Sri Lankan side did not include a doctor and both sides were treated by members of the Australian medical staff.

Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa have already allowed concussion substitutes in domestic cricket.

It won’t be the first time that substitutions will be allowed in the sport. ICC had introduced the concept of “supersubs” back in 2005 but the idea was scrapped within the year.

 
Concussion Substitution Cricket ICC International Cricket Council Sports
 
