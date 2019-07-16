Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Squash star Rodriquez pulls off incredible bottle challenge

3 hours ago
 

Photo courtesy: Miguel Rodriguez/Twitter

Colombia squash star Miguel Ángel Rodríguez has completed his own version of the bottle challenge and it might just be the best one so far.

The world number six removed the caps off separate bottles from the distance of a squash court not once but twice.

It will be incredibly hard for anyone to emulate the 2018 British Open champion’s take on the bottle challenge.

 
