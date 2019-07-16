Squash star Rodriquez pulls off incredible bottle challenge

Colombia squash star Miguel Ángel Rodríguez has completed his own version of the bottle challenge and it might just be the best one so far.

The world number six removed the caps off separate bottles from the distance of a squash court not once but twice.

Me uní al famoso ‘Reto de tumbar la Tapa’. #bottlecapchallenge Me encantan estos tipos de retos!! Feliz semana! 🥏💥⚫️ pic.twitter.com/p4bBWeXYDg — Miguel Rodriguez (@MiguelSquash) July 15, 2019

y acá otro #bottlecapchallenge desde otro ángulo! Cual les gusto mas?/ Wich one is your favorite ? Red or blue flavour? jajaja 🥏💦 pic.twitter.com/nto9O4uhlW — Miguel Rodriguez (@MiguelSquash) July 15, 2019

It will be incredibly hard for anyone to emulate the 2018 British Open champion’s take on the bottle challenge.