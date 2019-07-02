Singer Rihanna meets the West Indies cricket team

Pop singer Rihanna met the West Indies cricket team after their Cricket World Cup fixture in Chester-le-Street on Monday where she was supporting the Men in Maroon in their clash against Sri Lanka.

In a video posted on the Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the singer is seen taking pictures with star West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who signed a bat for her.

She cheered for the two-time champions as they played Sri Lanka in their dead rubber Cricket World Cup fixture.

West Indies lost the game by 31 runs.