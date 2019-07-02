Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Singer Rihanna meets the West Indies cricket team

4 hours ago
 

Photo courtesy: ICC

Pop singer Rihanna met the West Indies cricket team after their Cricket World Cup fixture in Chester-le-Street on Monday where she was supporting the Men in Maroon in their clash against Sri Lanka.

In a video posted on the Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the singer is seen taking pictures with star West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who signed a bat for her.

She cheered for the two-time champions as they played Sri Lanka in their dead rubber Cricket World Cup fixture.

West Indies lost the game by 31 runs.

 
Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 rihanna West Indies
 
