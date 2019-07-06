Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Shoaib Malik bids farewell to ODIs

15 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODIs following his side’s Cricket World Cup elimination on Friday.

Malik made his ODI debut against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates in 1999. In his illustrious 20-year career, the veteran played 287 ODIs.

The right-handed middle order batsman scored 7,534 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 34.55 and strike-rate of 81.90 with nine centuries and 44 half-centuries to his name.

Apart from being a handy batsman, Malik was a crafty off-spinner with 158 ODI wickets as well.

Malik featured in only two World Cups despite his 20-year ODI career. He had a horrid 2019 World Cup campaign in which he scored just eight runs in three innings.

 
Cricket ODI Pakistan shoaib malik
 
