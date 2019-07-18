Shikhar Dhawan’s unique take on bottle cap challenge

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan completed the trending bottle cap challenge in a new and interesting way.

In the traditional version of the bottle cap challenge, the challenger kicks off a bottle cap with a reverse spin kick. This is a version that many celebrities across the world have attempted.

Dhawan, on the other hand, completed the challenge in a rather different manner. He hits a text book drive that hits the bottle cap and goes flying.

Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! 💪 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/NaFADCbV8K — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2019

The opening batsman was sidelined with a hand injury and was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup. He claims to have picked up a bat for the first time since the injury to attempt the challenge.

He is not the first to have completed the challenge in an unorthodox fashion.

Singer Mariah Carey removed the cap of her bottle with her voice, while squash star Miguel Ángel Rodríguez completed it by hitting the cap from the length of a squash court.